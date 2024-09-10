Louisville Carjacking Ends With Suspect Shot By Cop, Seen in Body Cam

Play video content

An officer fired at an armed man who cops say was trying to carjack a woman at a Walmart drive-thru ... and the dramatic scene was captured on body cam footage released by Kentucky's Louisville Metro Police.

In the clip captured August 28, you can see the female driver manages to escape her car as the suspect Randall Allen makes his way into the passenger seat ... where cops are heard issuing multiple commands for Allen to get out.

Allen is heard saying he can’t move his hand ... but the cops eventually fire through the windshield, hitting him multiple times before pulling him out of the car. Cops say he had a gun in his pants and report a second gun was found inside the car.

Cops say the whole thing initially started with a car chase involving a Kentucky State Police trooper who was pursuing a vehicle for expired registration and a suspended license.

The chase reportedly ended in a crash, with Allen, one of the two men in the car, running to a nearby Walmart with two guns in hand.

According to the cops, Allen ran into the Walmart, ditched his orange shirt, and left it behind in an aisle. They add he then dashed outside where the alleged carjacking incident played out.