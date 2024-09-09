Body Cam Shows GA Shooting Suspect Denying Previous School Shooting Threat

Play video content CNN/Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Newly released body cam shows the teen charged in the Apalachee High School shooting telling cops he did not threaten to open fire in his previous school ... while his father claimed to take gun safety with his son very seriously.

The Jackson County Sheriff in Georgia released the footage late Monday of an investigator visiting Colt Gray and his father Colin -- who's now facing manslaughter charges for the 4 Apalachee High killings -- in May 2023. Law enforcement was investigating an alleged threat the then 13-year-old had made on the social media platform Discord.

The teen fully denied making the menacing remarks about his previous school, telling the cop, “I don’t know. Maybe they misheard somebody else. No, I swear.” He also said he had deleted his Discord account.

The investigator also spoke to the father, who said he spoke to his son frequently about school shootings, and about him being the victim of bullying.

Colin also admitted having several weapons in the house, and that Colt did have access to them -- however, he told the deputy they were not loaded.

As for the alleged school shooting threat on social media, Colt's father told the deputy ... “I don’t know anything about him saying (expletive) like that. And I’m going to be mad as hell if he did. And then all the guns will go away. And they won’t be accessible to him,”

As we reported, the AR-style rifle cops say Colt used to shoot up his new school was a Christmas gift from his father.

Two days after this body cam, investigators followed up with a phone call to the Gray home, and determined there was no probable cause to charge Colt.