Georgia School Shooter's Dad Retrieved Guns After Eviction, Left Dogs
Georgia School Shooter Dad Allegedly Kicked in Door to Get Guns After Eviction... Left Dogs, Family Pics Behind
The father of the alleged Georgia school shooter reportedly took only his most precious possessions when the family was evicted -- his guns ... abandoning the dogs and family photos.
Colin Gray, dad of 14-year-old suspect Colt Gray, allegedly forced his way back into their rented home by kicking in the door for only his firearms ... their ex-landlord claimed to The Independent.
Among possessions left following the eviction were their two German Shepherds, a golf bag, an archery set, assorted tools, and wedding photos, per the outlet.
TMZ previously reported Colt -- currently facing 4 felony murder charges with more likely on the way -- came from an "absolutely horrible" home life ... with authorities called to the prior rented house several times.
Neighbor Lauren Vickers told us she called Child Protective Services 4 times for such alleged incidents as Colt wearing the same clothes daily, and his 2 younger siblings being locked out of the house at night, screaming and crying to get in.
Colin has since been arrested and charged with murder ... and he's facing 4 charges of involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts of second-degree murder and 8 counts of cruelty to children.