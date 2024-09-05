Georgia H.S. Shooter's Father Arrested, Gave Son AR-15 for Christmas

The father of the suspect charged with murdering four people at a Georgia high school has been arrested himself, after authorities learned he gave his son the AR-15 used in the mass shooting as a Christmas gift.

Alleged shooter Colt Gray's father, Colin Gray, was arrested Thursday in connection with Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School, in which Colt is accused of gunning down two students and two teachers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the father is facing 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts of second-degree murder and 8 counts of cruelty to children.

The dad told investigators this week he bought the AR-15-style gun used in the school shooting as a Christmas present for his son in December 2023 ... according to multiple reports.

The timeline here is interesting ... because it puts the purchase about 7 months after the FBI investigated threats allegedly made by then 13-year-old Colt via Discord.

The FBI says the threats involved a future school shooting and included pictures of guns ... though there were no specifics involving when or where a possible shooting would happen.

The feds say they referred the threats to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office ... and deputies visited Colin and Colt's home to interview them.

Colt denied making the threats ... and Colin told deputies Colt did not have "unsupervised access" to the guns they had at home.

Law enforcement ultimately decided there was no probable cause for arrest or any other action and closed the investigation.