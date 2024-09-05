Georgia High School Shooting Suspect's Mug Shot Released

The Georgia high school shooting suspect's mug shot has been released ... and, it shows just how young this person, accused of killing four and injuring nine more, really looks.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office just released the photo of Colt Gray ... long, dyed blonde hair touching his shoulders, no expression on his face.

He's wearing a gray and white incarceration shirt in the pic ... and, it's easy to see he's just a 14-year-old kid -- a youthful face, and just the hint of facial hair starting to crop up.

As you know, Colt's being charged with four felony counts of murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after cops say he used an "AR-platform-style weapon" to shoot and kill 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and teachers Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall.

Cops say they arrested Gray at the scene ... with the teenager surrendering immediately after they arrived.

Dramatic videos captured the chaotic nature of the school ... with one featuring an adult trying to stop the bleeding of an individual in a classroom after they'd been shot.

We know popular messaging app Discord booted an account believed to be connected to Gray off their platform in 2023 for violating their violent extremism policy ... though a spokesperson for the corporation says he didn't plan this attack in Georgia on Discord.