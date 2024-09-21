NYPD Subway Shooting Leaves Multiple People Hit With Friendly Fire

Play video content

A cop and at least one passenger were injured in an NYC subway station when police opened fire on a man allegedly brandishing a knife ... and the intense scene was all caught on body cam.

In the footage from last Sunday in Brooklyn ... police can be heard yelling at a man to "drop the knife" he is holding -- a pretty wicked-looking long blade -- tasing him multiple times to no avail before he begins to chase after the one officer, resulting in them firing multiple rounds at him.

The suspect ... still holding the knife with a look of disbelief on his face ... falls to the floor with blood starting to pool around him, when one of the officers yells that he was hit by one of the rounds.

Another bystander was also hit by a round in the head, according to the NY Post. His family has since blasted police for opening fire in a manner they deemed far too recklessly.

Mayor Eric Adams released a statement Friday evening ... in which he offered condolences to the "innocent bystanders" who were involved, adding in part, "we're praying for their immediate recovery."

The suspect survived the shooting ... and has been charged with attempted assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, per the Post.

