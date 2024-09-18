Trump Assassination-Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh's New Mug Shot Released

Ryan Wesley Routh -- the suspected would-be assassin of Donald Trump -- just had his mug shot released from a Florida lockup -- and the dude looks like your average middle-aged Joe.

The 58-year-old Routh posed for his booking photo at the Palm Beach County Jail after authorities captured him Sunday following his alleged attempt to kill Trump -- the Republican presidential nominee.

As you know, Routh became a prime suspect on Sunday after Secret Service clocked an AK-style rifle peeking out from some shrubbery about 400 yards away from where the former prez was playing a round of golf.

An agent responded to the potential threat by shooting into the area where the rifle was spotted ... prompting the suspect to drop his weapon and flee in a nearby SUV. The suspect's gun reportedly was not fired.

Routh was later stopped in his vehicle about 50 miles north of Trump's golf course and arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Department.

