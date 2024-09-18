Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Trump Assassination-Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh's New Mug Shot Released

Alleged Would-Be Trump Shooter New Mug shot Released ... Say Cheeeese!!!

ryan routh mug shot name swipe

Ryan Wesley Routh -- the suspected would-be assassin of Donald Trump -- just had his mug shot released from a Florida lockup -- and the dude looks like your average middle-aged Joe.

The 58-year-old Routh posed for his booking photo at the Palm Beach County Jail after authorities captured him Sunday following his alleged attempt to kill Trump -- the Republican presidential nominee.

Ryan Wesley Routh arrest

As you know, Routh became a prime suspect on Sunday after Secret Service clocked an AK-style rifle peeking out from some shrubbery about 400 yards away from where the former prez was playing a round of golf.

ryan routh shooter backpack gopro gun wptv 1
WPTV

An agent responded to the potential threat by shooting into the area where the rifle was spotted ... prompting the suspect to drop his weapon and flee in a nearby SUV. The suspect's gun reportedly was not fired.

091724 Ryan Wesley Routh arrest sub 1

Routh was later stopped in his vehicle about 50 miles north of Trump's golf course and arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Department.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

The Martin County Sheriff's Department put "all their resources" into locating the suspect after receiving an alert from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department -- following a report from a witness who saw the SUV speed away from the scene.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later