Kamala Harris Says She'll Shoot a Home Intruder in Oprah Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris is making her stance on the 2nd Amendment abundantly clear ... issuing a bold warning to potential home intruders.

The Democratic nominee for President sat down with Oprah Winfrey Thursday evening, and she voiced her support for the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment -- which protects a citizen's right to bear arms.

Kamala confirmed she herself is a gun owner ... and would use her weapon without hesitation if presented with a threat at home.

She noted to the talk show legend ... "If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot ... I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later."

However, as Kamala continued, she relayed gun laws still need to be in place and enforced ... defending the need for an assault weapons ban.

Per Kamala, suggested gun control measures are "common sense," especially amid the rise in school shootings throughout the U.S.

As the Presidential hopeful put it ... an AK-style rifle has "no place on the streets of a civil society," as they are designed as weapons of war.

This isn't the first time Kamala has revealed her status as a gun owner ... having first opened up about her beliefs in 2019, when she was still a U.S. senator. At the time, she said she owned a handgun -- but declined to specify the make of the weapon for "safety reasons."

She made similar statements during the presidential debate earlier this month ... where she assured those tuning in that she and Tim Walz, her running mate, were "not taking anybody's guns away."

Donald Trump has been vocal about his support for gun rights amid the 2024 election ... even after the 2 assassination attempts on his life this summer.

