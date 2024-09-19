Lady Gaga's Dad Endorses Donald Trump Despite Her Past Support For Democrats

Play video content Fox News

Lady Gaga's going to have to keep her "Poker Face" on during family dinners ... 'cause her dad just endorsed Donald Trump -- despite her past support for Democrats.

Joe Germanotta -- a New York City restaurateur -- went on Fox News just minutes ago to throw his support behind the former president over Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, calling DJT "pure" and "a patriot."

Germanotta says he thinks the whole concept of voting for people is a bit odd ... but, even though he admits he finds DJT abrasive, he rattles off a series of Trump policies that align with his own views.

When it comes to Kamala, JG says he can't understand what she's talking about when it comes to the economy ... particularly focusing on her term "opportunity economy" -- and, arguing people always have opportunities here.

Germanotta says New York City's being invaded ... saying unsecured borders are allowing an influx of bad actors into the Big Apple. He says his longtime customers aren't coming into his restaurant as often because of the city's immigration problem.

Joe ends it by saying he endorses Trump's policies, before thanking a familiar public figure for free speech ... watch until the end to hear who.

Unclear if Gaga and her pops talk politics ... but, we know she usually supports the other party -- recently liking Taylor Swift's Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris.

While she hasn't publicly stated she's backing Harris, we do know she waited until the last minute in 2020 ... encouraging people to simply vote in the run-up to the election, before backing Joe Biden the day before polls officially opened.

She performed at JB's inauguration in January 2021 too ... belting out the National Anthem in a memorable performance.