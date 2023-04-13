President Biden Appoints Lady Gaga Co-Chair of Arts & Humanities Committee

Lady Gaga is getting some political experience, because President Biden is tapping her to co-chair a committee devoted to the arts.

The Prez appointed her Thursday to be Co-Chair of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. She's joining some other big names listed as members, including Jennifer Garner, Shonda Rhimes, and George Clooney ... according to Deadline.

Gaga's fellow co-chair will be producer Bruce Cohen.

Now, this won't get her closer to EGOT status, but it's a glowing honor nonetheless. For those unaware, the PCAH was created in 1982 and its purpose was to address policy questions regarding arts and humanities, and jumpstart partnerships in line with its beliefs.

On top of that, the committee also took time to recognize others who demonstrate excellence in the field -- focusing on things like cultural exchange and education. It was disbanded during the Trump administration, but Biden announced its revival last year.

You'll recall, Gaga had the honor of performing the national anthem during his inauguration ... so he might've had her in mind long before today's announcement -- which officially takes her from the "House of Gucci" to the White House.