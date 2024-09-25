Man Stabbing Mother Shot by Cops in Wild Body Cam Footage

Play video content Irvine PD

A man was shot and killed by officers after police say he was seen repeatedly stabbing his mother on a SoCal residential street ... with the whole chaotic scene caught on video.

The Irvine Police Department released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting last month ... when they say they shot and killed a 37-year-old man named Paul Montazer.

In the video, two officers arrive on scene -- guns pointed at a man crouched over the body of a woman on a sidewalk. One of the officers says into his radio the man's actively stabbing her ... before yelling at him to put his knife down.

The man, who cops say is Paul, stops stabbing the woman -- later identified as his mother, 72-year-old Parvin Montazer ... and you can see him start running toward one of the officers, who fires several shots, killing him.

According to the 911 call that brought cops to the scene, Montazer and his mother apparently got into an argument ... when he chased her into the street with a knife.

The neighbor who called 911 told authorities Paul was trying to get his mother to come back inside ... screaming at her.

The person on the phone with 911 says a Good Samaritan tried to jump in and stop Montazer from attacking his mother ... but was chased off.