Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Justin Timberlake Body Cam Footage Remains Sealed

Justin Timberlake Body Cam Footage Not Coming Out ... Both Sides Agreed to Seal

justin timberlake main getty
Getty Composite

Justin Timberlake already pled guilty to driving while ability impaired ... and, that's that, it seems -- 'cause the public probably isn't gonna see footage from his arrest.

TMZ put in a public records request for the body cam footage of Justin's traffic stop and subsequent arrest from Tuesday, June 18 ... but, instead of receiving the footage, the Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney told us it wouldn’t be released because the parties agreed to seal it.

091824 justin timberlake in court sub 2
T E McMorrow

It looks like JT's team and the prosecutors mutually agreed to seal the video ... preventing people from accessing it outside of the prosecutors and Timberlake’s team.

091324_timberlake_statement_kal_v2
LEARN FROM MY MISTAKE
TMZ.com

As we told you ... JT pled guilty last week in a Sag Harbor courthouse to driving while ability impaired -- a minor traffic offense -- and will perform 25 hours of community service and make a PSA warning people against consuming alcohol and driving.

Timberlake, speaking both in court and later to the media, said he'd fallen far short of his own standard ... and, promised to do his part to put an end to drinking and driving.

061824_justin_timberlake_car_kal 6/18/24
MINUTES BEFORE ARREST
Hamptons.com

Of course, Timberlake was arrested back in June when cops say he ran a stop sign and then swerved along the road while leaving The American Hotel after an evening out with friends.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

A couple notable moments allegedly came out of the traffic stop ... with the arresting officer apparently having no idea who JT was, and Timberlake expressing worry the arrest was going to ruin the tour.

091824 justin timberlake arriving to court 2 getty
Getty

Seems people won't get a chance to see the clip for themselves ... unless the seal order is lifted.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later