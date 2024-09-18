Justin Timberlake Body Cam Footage Remains Sealed

Justin Timberlake already pled guilty to driving while ability impaired ... and, that's that, it seems -- 'cause the public probably isn't gonna see footage from his arrest.

TMZ put in a public records request for the body cam footage of Justin's traffic stop and subsequent arrest from Tuesday, June 18 ... but, instead of receiving the footage, the Office of the Suffolk County District Attorney told us it wouldn’t be released because the parties agreed to seal it.

It looks like JT's team and the prosecutors mutually agreed to seal the video ... preventing people from accessing it outside of the prosecutors and Timberlake’s team.

As we told you ... JT pled guilty last week in a Sag Harbor courthouse to driving while ability impaired -- a minor traffic offense -- and will perform 25 hours of community service and make a PSA warning people against consuming alcohol and driving.

Timberlake, speaking both in court and later to the media, said he'd fallen far short of his own standard ... and, promised to do his part to put an end to drinking and driving.

Of course, Timberlake was arrested back in June when cops say he ran a stop sign and then swerved along the road while leaving The American Hotel after an evening out with friends.

A couple notable moments allegedly came out of the traffic stop ... with the arresting officer apparently having no idea who JT was, and Timberlake expressing worry the arrest was going to ruin the tour.