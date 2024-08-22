Ozzy Osbourne Announces Death of Beloved Dog of 15 Years

Ozzy Osbourne is mourning the loss of a beloved member of his pack, announcing the death of his longtime pet, Rocky.

The rock legend told his fans about the tragic news today ... his Pomeranian of 15 years passed away earlier this week.

He wrote ... "Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years. I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always."

While Rocky was one of many pets owned by the Osbourne family, Rocky was without a doubt a favorite ... regularly appearing on Ozzy's social media accounts.

For instance, back in 2017, Ozzy uploaded a video of Rocky rocking out to his music ... declaring the pooch his "number one fan."

Jack Osbourne even roasted his dad on Instagram a couple years back for Facetiming with his dog ... saying he "gets more excited" about pet updates than anything else.

Ozzy isn't the only one feeling Rocky's loss -- Black Sabbath's official Facebook page shared a photo of Ozzy and Rocky in honor of the late dog ... while countless fans expressed their condolences to the rocker and his family.

It's the latest tough development for Ozzy in recent months ... he's had to take a step back from touring due to his battle with Parkinson's disease amid other ongoing health issues.

We're sure Ozzy is reassured to know that all dogs do go to heaven ... even ones belonging to the Prince of Darkness.