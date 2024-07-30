Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears Over Dance Videos, Gives Advice

Ozzy Osbourne BRITNEY, I'M SORRY ... But Just 1 Thing!!!

MIX IT UP A LITTLE!!!
The Osbournes Podcast

Ozzy Osbourne is trying to make things right with Britney Spears after roasting her IG videos -- but he can’t resist tossing her a bit of dance advice.

The Black Sabbath rocker dropped his regret on Monday’s "The Osbournes Podcast" ... but still advised her to switch up her moves to make it less burdening to watch -- well, for him anyway.

Britney Spears Dancing On Instagram
Launch Gallery
Britney Spears Dancing On Instagram Launch Gallery

Ozzy boldly vented, "It would be better if you didn't do the same f***ing dance every day. Change a few movements … I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day!"

Sharon face-palmed right away, while Jack bursts into laughter ... clearly signaling any attempt from Ozzy at a full apology was off the table. Hey, at least he tried.

7/16/24
Fed Up!!!
The Osbournes

Ozzy said he loved Britney but still doubled down, criticizing her for dropping the same twirlin' dance routines every day -- but his daughter Kelly chimed in, saying Britney had actually mixed things up ... by adding knives to her performances.

But Ozzy wrapped it up by genuinely apologizing ... saying, “I love you and I think you’re beautiful.” He shared the clip on his IG with the caption, "Sorry, Britney – we still think you rock! 🤘."

FIRING BACK
TMZ.com

Of course, the apology came after Britney torched Ozzy for his critique of her dance vids ... calling him and his family the "most boring family known to mankind" and telling them to "kindly f*** off!!!"

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later