Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears Over Dance Videos, Gives Advice

Ozzy Osbourne is trying to make things right with Britney Spears after roasting her IG videos -- but he can’t resist tossing her a bit of dance advice.

The Black Sabbath rocker dropped his regret on Monday’s "The Osbournes Podcast" ... but still advised her to switch up her moves to make it less burdening to watch -- well, for him anyway.

Ozzy boldly vented, "It would be better if you didn't do the same f***ing dance every day. Change a few movements … I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day!"

Sharon face-palmed right away, while Jack bursts into laughter ... clearly signaling any attempt from Ozzy at a full apology was off the table. Hey, at least he tried.

Ozzy said he loved Britney but still doubled down, criticizing her for dropping the same twirlin' dance routines every day -- but his daughter Kelly chimed in, saying Britney had actually mixed things up ... by adding knives to her performances.

But Ozzy wrapped it up by genuinely apologizing ... saying, “I love you and I think you’re beautiful.” He shared the clip on his IG with the caption, "Sorry, Britney – we still think you rock! 🤘."

