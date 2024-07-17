Ozzy Osbourne Fed Up With Britney Spears Dance Videos

I Can't Take Those Britney Spears Dance Vids Anymore

Ozzy Osbourne has had it UP TO HERE with Britney Spears' IG dancing videos.

The Rock and Roll legend was chatting with wife, Sharon, and kids, Jack and Kelly, on the Tuesday episode of their podcast, "The Osbournes," when Ozzy brought up his issues with Brit in answer to a fan question about TikTok dancing.

Ozzy said he was "fed up" with seeing the "poor old" pop star's YouTube videos on social media.

Sharon clarified that Ozzy was referring to Brit's dancing clips, which appear on her IG page.

Ozzy noted, "Every f***ing day."

Kelly took pity on Brit, saying she felt sorry for the singer.

Ozzy, Sharon and Jack all responded in agreement, calling Brit's situation "very sad" and "heartbreaking." Sharon also described Spears as a "poor little thing."

As we previously reported ... Brit spends much of her time shooting homemade dance videos these days and posting them on IG.

A few times, Brit added knives -- which she claimed were props -- to her online dance routine – prompting her frightened fans to once call police to respond to her house to make sure she was alright.

