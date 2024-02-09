Sharon Osbourne Says Kanye 'F***ed with the Wrong Jew' Over Ozzy Sample

Ozzy Osbourne slammed Kanye West for using a Black Sabbath sample on his new album without permission -- but the rocker's wife is even more furious ... tearing him a new one.

Here's the deal ... OO hopped on X Friday and absolutely torched Ye for featuring a sample of an old BS song on one of his own tracks for 'Vultures.' Ozzy seemed to think it was 'War Pigs,' even though it really sounded like 'Iron Man.' Either way, he was fuming.

. @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM… — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 9, 2024 @OzzyOsbourne

Ozzy wrote, "@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY."

He added, "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

Sharon herself echoed Ozzy's sentiment to TMZ -- telling us ... "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time" ... going on to say that she and Ozzy have fired off a cease and desist to Ye.

She goes on to say that somebody from Kanye's camp reached out to them 3 weeks ago for permission to use a Black Sabbath song -- something we're told SO and OO said "absolutely not" to. In fact, it sounds like their rebuffing of Ye is personal.

Sharon says Ozzy rarely refuses people who wanna do this ... but in this instance, he had a "special f***ing occasion to say no." We should note -- Sharon herself was raised Jewish.

Kanye's antisemitism is a nonstarter for Sharon and Ozzy -- and we're told they both feel the way he's conducted himself of late is unacceptable. Sharon, specifically, tells us Ye these days "represents hate," and that he's a "disrespectful antisemite."

She also calls Kanye dangerous ... and adds for good measure, "the motherf***er's a pig."

Sharon finishes by saying she and the Osbourne family want no association with Kanye -- and they don't even care if the Black Sabbath sample is just a second or two. They don't want him using Ozzy's music, period -- and if he keeps pushing it, he might have a legal battle on his hands.

One other thing ... you can tell Sharon and Ozzy have had disdain for Kanye for a while now -- just this past Halloween, the two of them dressed and Ye and Bianca ... and were on point.

