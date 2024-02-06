Kanye Seemingly Suggests He Can't Book Arenas Due to Antisemitism

'And You Know Why That Is'

Play video content Instagram / @kanyewest

Kanye West says he can't book arena shows to perform his new music ... and he's seemingly saying his antisemitic rants are to blame.

Ye just posted a video on his Instagram story complaining about being told by multiple venues there's no availability for him.

Kanye's reasoning ... "And you know why that is."

Reading between the lines here, it seems Kanye says people who run the arenas and stadiums have a problem with him ... likely because of his hateful rants.

There's one arena Kanye says is open to his schtick ... the United Center in Chicago.

Kanye says his hometown arena is the only one he's had access to in the past year ... and it's where he's hosting a listening party Thursday night with Ty Dolla $ign for their new album, "Vultures."

Ye claims he sold out the United Center in seven minutes ... so he's saying he's in high demand but is being blacklisted.

Play video content TMZ Studios

At least, that's the takeaway from this video where he speaks with a lisp due to his new titanium dentures.

Doubling down on his point, Kanye also posted an all-caps note on his IG saying ... "I HAVE NOT BEEN ALLOWED TO PERFORM IN A YEAR FEELS LIKE THE ELVIS PRESLEY MOVIE."