North West Shows Off Her New Diamond Grill in Up-Close Selfie

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has a new diamond grill -- perhaps inspired by Dad's new dental work -- and she's showing it off on TikTok.

The 10-year-old's blingin' selfie was uploaded Wednesday to her joint account, which she shares with her mom ... and Kim captioned the sparkling reveal with, "The things my daughter makes on my phone, haha."

North pulls her lips apart to give an up-close look at her dazzling new dental jewelry ... just weeks after she showed off another grill from a vid around Christmas time.

The snap was nestled among a montage of images offering a further glimpse of her life with her pals and cousins -- a Hibachi dinner, trips to Disneyland and Universal Studios and basketball practice ... plus, a Kim selfie thrown in for good measure.

The North apple isn't falling far from Kim and Kanye West's trees ... a source tells TMZ Ye is also rocking a cool new $850K permanent grill by Dr. Thomas Connelly, the dentist behind Post Malone, Lil Yachty and Odell Beckham's smile transformations.

We're told he definitely did NOT remove all his teeth to replace them with the $850K titanium dentures ... as some reports have claimed.

Kim's also shown off her own collection of grills on social media over the years -- most notably as part of her 2021 KKW Beauty campaign.

Meanwhile, Kim's also been busy on TikTok ... giving fans a tour of her SKKN office, complete with magazine covers adorning the wall and mannequins