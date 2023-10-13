Lil Yachty Debuts $1M Veneers After Feature On Drake's New Album
Lil Yachty Debuts $1M Smile No, Literally .... Veneers Costs 6 Figures!!!
10/13/2023 8:17 AM PT
Lil Yachty is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "expensive taste" ... the star rapper just got fitted with a pair of custom veneers, worth a cool $1,050,000!!!
Lil Boat unveiled his new chompers Thursday ... the latest artwork from Thomas Connelly, D.D.S., the Bev. Hills dentist renowned for working with a ton of other celebrities such as Post Malone, Shaq, Odell Beckham, and others.
We're told Angel City Jewelers provided the diamonds ... 16 carats to be exact, complete with 4 custom-cut stones.
Yachty's had a pretty stellar year, he's featured on Drake's new album, and he just earned a rave review from Donald Glover for his "Secret Recipe" collab with J. Cole.
Keeping up the pricey porcelain will likely be a job within itself. How much does floss run for $1 million veneers anyway?