Kodak Black Reveals Post-Prison Look with Iced Out Style

Screw the future -- Kodak Black's present is looking super bright, literally.

The rapper's post-prison look is filled with diamonds all over his body ... from his new diamond-crusted grills to massive bling hanging around his neck, wrist and fingers. We don't know how much it's all worth, but it's super icy ... and pricy, for sure.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

One thing's for sure ... Kodak's enjoying his newfound freedom since former President Trump commuted Kodak's sentence last month. As we reported, the rapper was one of the 142 either pardoned or freed from prison.

Kodak, who had been sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document, served nearly half his sentence. The pardon statement had noted Kodak's charitable contributions in various ways, "such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."

Kodak also donated $50k to Dave Portnoy's Barstool Fund, which provides financial assistance to struggling businesses in the wake of COVID.