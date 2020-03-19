Kodak Black Donating Books to Schoolkids for Coronavirus Relief

Exclusive

Kodak Black's giving back to his community despite being behind bars, by donating hundreds of books and much-needed school supplies to students now learning from home.

The incarcerated rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... Kodak's sending out 625 reading comprehension books to 625 schoolkids in Broward Country, FL to help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with those books, he's also planning to include supplies and notebooks for the students with a goal of helping kids in grades 1 through 5 meet state standards in reading ... despite their new educational challenges.

As you may know, public schools in Florida are shut down until at least April 15, and we're told Kodak's team got word children were in need of learning tools ... so the rapper was happy to lend a hand. All in all, Kodak's dropping $5,000 in educational aid.

Cohen says they're ordering everything Thursday and expect a delivery in a few days. With all the new social distancing guidelines and precautions, logistics are still being worked out on how to get the books to the kids ... but we're told the current plan is to ship directly to them next week.

Kodak's currently serving a 46-month prison sentence handed down by the judge in his federal gun case in November. He's also facing 2 to 7 years to be served concurrently after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.