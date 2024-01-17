Kim Kardashian Joins 'Of Course' Video Trend, Gives Tour of Her Office

Of Course I'm Going To Jump On Trend ...

Kim Kardashian is jumping on a popular social media video trend ... putting her spin on the "Of Course" videos with a tour of her office ... and of course the place is lavish.

Anyone scrolling TikTok, Twitter or Instagram recently has probably seen one of these "of course" videos ... and now Kim's raising the bar.

Kim's version is a tour of her SKKN office ... and she starts off by showing a long parade of her magazine covers adorning a wall.

Next, Kim heads into her glam room ... where of course she has a mannequin with custom measurements.

Kim then shows off her giant TV wall, where her beauty product campaigns are running on a loop. SKKN on repeat, baby.

Then the video gets really fun ... Kim's leaning over a desk with 3-D models of her brain and her plane. This one's a fan favorite, at least based on the comments.

Kim puts on some tanning bed goggles for her next bit ... showing off not one, but two beds ... the traditional tanning variety and a red light bed.

One more major flex follows ... Kim's entire office is custom Rick Owens!!!