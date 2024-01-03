Kim Kardashian's Mobile Game Shutting Down After A Decade

Kim Kardashian's mobile roleplaying game is closing its virtual doors ... marking the end of the app nearly a decade after it went live.

Kim tells TMZ, "I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together."

BTW, folks logging on to Kim and Glu Mobile's game, "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood," have now been met with an alert about the game's upcoming shutdown -- telling players the game "no longer offers in-app purchases and has been removed from app stores."

That's right, ya can't even go get the game for yourself if you're now interested, because it's completely vanished from Apple and Android's app stores.

Luckily, the notice says gamers can continue to use the game's features until April 8 ... "after which the game will become inaccessible. Thank you for supporting Kim Kardashian: Hollywood!" It's also got a countdown timer, leading to the shutdown.

For those unaware, KK and Glu teamed up to release the 2014 game which took players on a journey to A-list stardom ... with the goal of gaining fans by doing things like acting, modeling, making club appearances, and dating.

It also had an in-game currency called K-stars that would help players progress -- and the app made $1.6 million just 5 days after its June 27 release, despite ending up with some mixed reviews.