Kim Kardashian Gifted 3D Model of Her Brain from Prenuvo

Kim Kardashian has her medulla oblongata at the forefront of her mind for the holidays -- and the reason is because she got a wacky gift ... a life-sized replica of her noodle!

The reality star posted a couple videos over the weekend showing off this Christmas present she says she received from a company called Prenuvo -- which does full-body scans, and which actually hosted Kim and some other family members to do a diagnostic screening.

Looks like they used the imaging they got of her brain, and sent her a 3D model of it for the holidays ... and from what we can tell, Kim's impressed with the thoughtful gesture.

Kim actually worked with Prenuvo earlier in the year, and encouraged people to plunk down for the company's scan ... noting it could detect something you might not normally catch. The only problem, for some, is that it's pricey -- about $2,500 per scan.

Might not be something everyone can afford, but Kim sure sounds thankful she got it done.