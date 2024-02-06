Bianca Censori Goes Naked Under Sheer Raincoat For Outing with Kanye West

L.A.'s forecast lately is a 100% chance of rain, and a 0% chance Bianca Censori will cover up her body during outings with her husband Kanye West.

Just check out these pics ... even in a heavy downpour Monday evening, the Aussie model opted to be naked ... wearing only a sheer rain poncho to protect herself from getting wet as she and Kanye arrived at a music studio.

The branding on her lightweight outerwear just about managed to cover her breasts, but she had to skillfully position her hand to avoid flashing anything down below -- although, it does appear she was wearing a skimpy nude-colored thong.

Knee-high stiletto boots were the only notable wardrobe item the 29-year-old architect wore as she strutted along with the rapper -- who, for his part, pulled out all the stops to remain dry head-to-toe.

In stark contrast to Bianca, he was in full waterproof attire in his signature black ski mask and a khaki poncho. Sure, it was oversized enough to cover Bianca too, but sharing was not caring in this instance. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Of course, Bianca's nakedness is nothing new -- she's known for her barely-there ensembles -- but this is the first time we've seen it while a historic storm batters the West Coast.

Luckily, BC didn't have to suffer in the wet weather for too long ... she and KW soon made it indoors to the music studio, where they allegedly met up with Playboi Carti.

Later, Ye shared his only IG post ... a cryptic "1", which presumably refers to his delayed album "Vultures: Volume 1" which should be dropping later this week.

Play video content TMZ Studios