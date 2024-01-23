Kanye West's Wife Bianca Seems Topless Under See-Through Raincoat

Kanye West and Bianca Censori keep finding new ways for her to show off her breasts ... and this time, it looks like she went for the old nothing-underneath routine in the rain.

Check out these pics of Ye and his wife at a shopping mall in Century City Monday ... as you can see, he's wearing a brown Balenciaga raincoat, and Bianca's in a blue poncho with not much else underneath. In fact, it looks like she's going commando for her upper half.

The only thing clearly visible under Bianca's coat is her black underwear and knee-high black boots ... outside of that, there's nothing there but a rockin' bod and human flesh.

Safe to say, KW and BC are making a fashion statement on a cold and rainy day in L.A. ... and it certainly looks like the weather isn't the only thing here that's a bit nippy. Sorry, we just couldn't resist!

Anyway, this is far from the wildest getup Bianca's worn of late. She's been known to wear some super tight body suits, and sometimes ... nothing much at all. On this occasion, she is technically covered up more than usual -- but, like, not really at the same time.

Whether it's in a raincoat or anything else, Bianca (and Kanye, too, if we're being honest) seems determined to show off her assets one way or another -- and she usually succeeds.