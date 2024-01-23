Kanye West Directs Paparazzi How to Photograph Him and Bianca Censori

Hey Paparazzi, This Is How Ya Shoot Me

Kanye West is getting hands on with the paparazzi ... directing photographers on how to shoot him and his wife Bianca Censori's stroll through a parking lot, and the exchange is hilarious.

TMZ obtained video of Yeezy yelling at multiple paps, telling them the proper angles -- in his mind, at least -- to use while photographing the couple leaving a Melrose Place tanning salon.

You can hear Kanye directing photogs where to stand, as he attempts to turn the back alley parking lot into his own personal set. The takeaway -- don't dare to shoot Ye at a 45-degree angle!!!

The funny interaction between Kanye and the paparazzi went down at the same time a homeless man appeared, and started screaming at Ye and Bianca in a bizarre rant.

As we reported, Kanye and his wife seemed pretty alarmed when the guy got near their car and blocked their path.

Guess this ain't a closed set.

Anyway, it's interesting to see Kanye working closely with the paps here ... seeing as how he's frequently been at odds with them.

