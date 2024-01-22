Tyrese Trolls Kanye with Clip of His GF After 'Cream of Wheat' Bianca Post

Tyrese saw Kanye West posting thirst traps of Bianca Censori and tried one-upping him with his own ... showing off his voluptuous GF, and cracking jokes at Bianca's expense.

The singer/actor caught wind of Ye's "cream of wheat" shoutout to his wife this weekend -- where he posted a bunch of shots of BC hanging out in a kitchen, while wearing basically nothing and showing off her ass cheeks on the process.

KW was clearly pleased with what he was seeing, but Tyrese seems to have thought Bianca was lacking in the body department a bit -- 'cause he highlighted his own lady ... who's a little curvier than Bianca, and with a lot more body too.

Tyrese posted a clip of influencer/model Zelie Timothy -- whom he's currently dating -- and the two of them were out at a beach somewhere ... with ZT rocking a 2-piece bikini.

She gets up and starts walking toward the water, showing off her booty to an admiring Tyrese, and the dude captioned the clip ... "Dear Kanye ... All wheat, hold the cream."

It seems to be a little bit of a dig at Ye/Bianca -- but it's, no doubt, all in good fun. What Tyrese appears to be telegraphing here is the obvious ... his gal's a thickie-poo, and he's proud to show it.

Of course, this is just a troll on Tyrese's part -- but it's interesting that people are kinda following Ye's lead in showcasing their significant others for everyone to gawk at. That's something Kanye's been doing a lot of lately with Bianca ... he likes to show her off.

Luckily for both dudes ... their ladies are absolutely stunning, so they're each winning.