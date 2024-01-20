Kim Kardashian Has Icy Interaction with Kanye West in L.A.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed up for their son Saint's basketball game Friday night – and the former couple came together and did their best to hide the multitude of issues between them.

Kanye arrived separately from Kim and their daughter, Chicago, at the sporting event in LA Friday night. While rooting on Saint during the match-up, Kim and Kanye had an interaction, which was photographed by paparazzi.

Check out the images, obtained by TMZ ... Kim is standing beside Kanye with Chicago between them, talking to the rapper about something. What they discussed is anyone's guess.

Other pictures captured the exes sitting in the same row but several chairs apart with Kanye texting on his phone and Kim chatting with Saint. Their other kids -- North and Psalm — did not attend the game.

As we reported, Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in 2022 after 7 years of marriage and have been co-parenting ever since. The pair have reunited before at various gatherings, but only in support of their children.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... behind the scenes there have been problems with various child-rearing issues ... where Kim and Kanye don't see eye to eye. And, we're told, Kim is super upset over Kanye's latest torrent of antisemitic rants, praising Hitler and the Nazs.

