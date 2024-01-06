Kanye's Wife Bianca's Breasts On Display in Bikini for Vegas Birthday Trip

Play video content TMZ.com

Bianca Censori's been showing a lot of skin lately, and that didn't change whatsoever for her birthday weekend ... where she was in Sin City with Kanye West showing off the goods.

Ye brought wifey to Las Vegas Friday, and between yesterday and today -- they've been hitting the town ... in very little clothing, from BC's side anyway. Exhibit A is this video of her walking around the Wynn Las Vegas casino-resort Saturday ... hand-in-hand with hubby.

Check out the clip -- obtained by TMZ -- where you can see KW and Bianca casually strolling along as a crowd of people look on around them. There sure was an eyeful to take in.

As you can see ... Bianca is wearing an incredibly skimpy bikini top, with her breasts pouring out. She's got no shame to her game -- and even giggles a little. She appeared to be wearing something similar on Friday as well ... another video's going around that shows her, Ye and their entourage singing Happy Birthday, and she's busting out of her top there too.

This new boobs-out look matches what Bianca has been rocking lately -- particularly on Ye's IG feed, where he seems enthralled by her figure ... and for good reason, she's banging.

As we reported ... Ye shouted out his wife on Saturday with several different posts, calling her the love of his life, a great muse and an awesome stepmom to his and Kim K's children.

As for Saturday's bare-it-all outing ... we're told they were hitting up different high-end luxury shops -- like Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, for example -- so it sounds like Ye was splurging on the missus as she rings in the big 2-9.