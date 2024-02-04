Kanye West Wears Hockey Mask Again During Music Video Shoot

Kanye West's back in his hockey mask era ... 'cause he stepped onto a music video set in a Jason Voorhees-style mask -- and it doesn't seem to be part of the costume.

Here's the deal ... Ye stepped out Saturday alongside his wife Bianca to shoot a vid with Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat -- and he didn't let photogs get a shot of his face, covering it with a huge white hockey mask.

Bianca -- clad in a clear raincoat and white bodysuit -- drove a truck with Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat hanging out in the back. PBC's in a pretty wild outfit too ... black face paint and a white hooded-outfit on.

Kanye West at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour in Orlando tonight pic.twitter.com/vGDYToI1Sz — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 1, 2024 @yzyupdates

Ye's look is real eccentric ... which some fans may chalk up to shooting a vid -- as we previously reported ... Kanye performed with Travis Scott in Orlando Wednesday in a very similar mask, so it may seem to be all a stage persona.

But, Ye also decided to accessorize with the mask when he hit up his son Saint's basketball game Friday night ... and, unless he sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game, it seems he's just enjoying the look.

Play video content 1/29/24 BACKGRID

We've seen Kanye going with the masked-up look all over the world recently -- just last week we talked to him on the street when he was in one -- but those are mostly black cloth masks.

This is more of a throwback to the masks he was donning a few years ago ... a little bulkier and more attention-grabbing.

It seems unclear exactly why he's masking up like this ... though his new album "Vultures" is supposed to finally drop later this month -- so maybe this is some sort of promotional tactic?

Play video content TMZ Studios