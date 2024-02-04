Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West Wears Hockey Mask Again During Music Video Shoot

2/4/2024
Backgrid

Kanye West's back in his hockey mask era ... 'cause he stepped onto a music video set in a Jason Voorhees-style mask -- and it doesn't seem to be part of the costume.

Here's the deal ... Ye stepped out Saturday alongside his wife Bianca to shoot a vid with Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat -- and he didn't let photogs get a shot of his face, covering it with a huge white hockey mask.

Backgrid

Bianca -- clad in a clear raincoat and white bodysuit -- drove a truck with Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat hanging out in the back. PBC's in a pretty wild outfit too ... black face paint and a white hooded-outfit on.

Ye's look is real eccentric ... which some fans may chalk up to shooting a vid -- as we previously reported ... Kanye performed with Travis Scott in Orlando Wednesday in a very similar mask, so it may seem to be all a stage persona.

kanye west mask
Getty

But, Ye also decided to accessorize with the mask when he hit up his son Saint's basketball game Friday night ... and, unless he sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game, it seems he's just enjoying the look.

1/29/24
ACCOSTED IN THE STREET
BACKGRID

We've seen Kanye going with the masked-up look all over the world recently -- just last week we talked to him on the street when he was in one -- but those are mostly black cloth masks.

Getty

This is more of a throwback to the masks he was donning a few years ago ... a little bulkier and more attention-grabbing.

It seems unclear exactly why he's masking up like this ... though his new album "Vultures" is supposed to finally drop later this month -- so maybe this is some sort of promotional tactic?

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

You can dive deep into Kanye West by tuning into our documentary "TMZ Investigates: Kanye West: Unhinged But Unstoppable" Monday night at 9/8c on FOX.

