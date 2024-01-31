Kanye West Rehearsing With Travis Scott, Signs Pointing To Performance Together

Kanye West and Travis Scott appear poised to take the stage together tonight at Travis' Orlando concert ... and Kanye's got a wild look that would make Jason Voorhees blush.

Travis is due to perform Wednesday night at the Kia Center in Orlando as part of his Circus Maximus tour -- and videos from the venue appear to show Kanye rehearsing some songs on stage ... which has a lot of people buzzing about a potential performance tonight.

There are different reports of sightings of Ye flying in and touching down in FL from Los Angeles earlier today ... and he even posted a photo on his Instagram story showing him wearing an old-school hockey mask.

Check it out ... looks like Kanye is channeling some serious Camp Crystal Lake vibes.

Not only did Ye post shots of himself at the airport -- with some fans swarming him for autographs as he walked through -- but he also threw up a clean shot of the mask itself.

Considering his affinity for face coverings in recent years ... maybe this is his new fave.

Anyway, it's unclear if Yeezy is going to rock this particular mask on stage with Travis -- assuming he gets up there at all, 'cause you just never know with KW -- but he's definitely got the internet going wild, and drumming up a bunch of interest.

Travis has mostly been performing his latest studio album, "Utopia," on tour as of late -- and previously brought out Drake at a tour stop in Canada ... performing one of their collabs from the album.

FWIW, Kanye is not featured on ''Utopia" but he's recorded several songs with Travis over the years ... and when Travis performed in Rome back in August on the heels of the album release, Yeezy joined him on stage. In other words, a surprise pop-in ain't outta the question.

Play video content 8/7/23 travisscott.com

We should also note ... TS himself is leaning into the possibility of hitting the stage with him at some point tonight -- so all signs point to this happening fairly soon.

If it does come to pass, it'll be interesting to see what they're cooking up for the Orlando crowd. By the same token, you gotta wonder how Travis's fans might receive Ye.

Play video content TMZ Studios