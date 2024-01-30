Travis Scott Gives Janitor $5,000 to Take Night Off and Enjoy Concert

Play video content X/@NolanFosterNFL

Travis Scott isn't down with concert venues ordering staff to wipe up mosh pit sweat, apparently -- and when he noticed it happening in Miami, he offered a janitor the ultimate PTO!!!

Footage from Trav's 'Utopia' tour stop Sunday night showcased Cactus Jack's generous side ... after peeping the man wielding a mop to clean up after all the sweaty ragers.

He immediately halted the show, and questioned the venue's motives for having the guy tarnish his mosh pit's essence.

Travis then ordered the janitor to drop the mop and soak up the rest of the show as a fan -- because he was paying him $5K to do so!!!

As the crowd got charged up by Travis' random act of kindness, he lit them up even more by dropping his Playboi Carti-assisted banger "Fein" on the crowd, causing them to lose it ... and sweat even more.

