Travis Scott's Drink Explodes After He's Hit By Loose Ball During Nets Game

Forget Sicko Mode ... it was more like Slippo Mode for Travis Scott at the Knicks vs. Nets game Wednesday night -- 'cause a loose ball caused the rapper to spill his drink all over the Barclays Center floor!!!

The incident happened at the start of the fourth quarter of Brooklyn's tilt with NY ... when Immanuel Quickley lost control of a basketball on the court -- and it made a beeline for Scott's right hand.

Check out video from the game's broadcast ... once the rock made contact, you can see it caused his seltzer to explode everywhere!!

Celebrity spillage.



Travis Scott had another drink ready to go courtside. pic.twitter.com/Okpag8wsTu — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 21, 2023 @YESNetwork

"Oh, wow," play-by-play man Ian Eagle said on the broadcast. "That's a geyser!"

Thankfully, the liquid didn't seem to get onto his pricey clothes too much ... and arena workers cleaned up the mess without causing a lengthy delay.

Also, in an even more fortuitous turn of events for Scott -- he had another drink already ready nearby ... obviously one of the perks of owning his own boozy "Cacti" beverage.

Scott, of course, had fun with it all ... he was seen smiling as he watched a replay on the jumbotron above his head.

It's the second close call Scott's had this week -- on Tuesday at his concert in NYC, he was nearly knocked to the floor by one of his props on stage.

