Travis Scott Postpones Concert in Chicago Hours Before Performance

Travis Scott Cancels Concert In Chicago ... Mystery Swirls

12/16/2023 7:25 AM PT
Travis Scott bailed on his show in Chicago Friday night ... and it's still a mystery why it was postponed.

The rapper was supposed to hit the stage at United Center in the Windy City around 8 PM after the gates were scheduled to open for fans to come in about an hour and a half before the event.

But the venue posted a message on X in the afternoon, explaining that the concert had been postponed with no future date announced. Once the show is rescheduled,   all tickets will be honored at the door.

As for Travis, he has yet to weigh on what caused the concert cancellation. We hope it's not too serious. I guess we'll just have to wait and see what he says.

