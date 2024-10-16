Fitness Influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar Shooting Suspects Arrested, Charged

Huge break in the case involving the alleged attempted murder of fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar ... cops say they've made arrests.

The LAPD announced Wednesday three men have been arrested and charged with felonies in connection to Miguel's September shooting.

TMZ broke the story ... Miguel was allegedly followed to his Los Angeles home by four men, who approached him with guns when he got out of his car and shot him in the face during an attempted robbery.

Now, cops say three of those suspects -- who LAPD identified as Jason Melara, Daymonee Johnson, and Mahki Taylor -- have been arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

LAPD says the men are also charged with murder ... because the fourth suspect, later identified as Mario Melara, was critically wounded during the incident and later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Our law enforcement sources tell us Melara was shot by one of the other suspects during the attempted robbery.

The incident allegedly happened in L.A. but cops say the suspects were arrested Thursday, October 10, in Northern California ... and on Tuesday the L.A. County District Attorney's Office filed felony charges against them.

Miguel -- an influencer with a link to the Kardashians -- was rushed to the hospital after the shooting ... and cops say he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

He has about 50K followers on Instagram, where he offers advice on how people can start their own businesses and make six figures doing personal training.