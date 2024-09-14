Influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar Shot in Face During Robbery Attempt

Miguel Angel Aguilar -- an influencer with a link to the Kardashians -- was rushed to the hospital Friday after he was shot in the face during an alleged attempted robbery.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Miguel was allegedly followed to his Los Angeles area home by a group of four men yesterday afternoon -- who approached him, armed with guns, when he got out of the car.

We're told some sort of scuffle ensued -- with sources saying the men tried to take Aguilar's Rolex -- which is when he was shot in the face.

Our sources say Miguel also had a gun ... but, it looks like he didn't fire any shots. Miguel was transported to the hospital via ambulance where he is being treated for the gunshot wound.

Worth noting ... a short time later, a man with a gunshot wound in the back arrived at the hospital where he died, we're told. Police are still investigating, but our sources say it's possible this man may have been involved in the robbery -- though they're not certain at this time.

Miguel -- a business guru and fitness influencer -- has about 50k followers on Instagram, where he offers advice for how people can start their own businesses and make six figures in the personal training industry.

He has a wife and two kids -- and, his wife, Priscilla Valles, is big on social media too. She's a stylist who does extensions for many stars, including the Kardashians and Christina Aguilera.