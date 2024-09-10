49ers' Ricky Pearsall Has Emotional Reunion W/ Shooting 1st Responders During 'MNF'

Play video content X/@espn

49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was reunited Monday night with the first responders who helped save his life following a terrifying shooting incident last month ... and the scene was emotional.

It all went down just prior to San Francisco's tilt with the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium ... when Sergeant Joelle Harrell of the San Francisco Police Department and Dr. Lucy Kornblith, a surgeon at SF General Hospital, joined the wide receiver on the field for a show of appreciation.

Pearsall -- the Niners' 2024 first-round draft pick -- handed the heroes some signed jerseys ... before he gave them some big hugs. The trio then received a standing ovation from the huge crowd in attendance.

The autographed Pearsall threads weren't the only present the two got ... they also received 49ers helmets signed by the entire team.

Before they left the area -- Pearsall posed for photos with the duo ... before giving them one more hug.

San Francisco 49ers 1st round pick Ricky Pearsall being taken to the ambulance after being shot in an attempted robbery in San Franciscopic.twitter.com/EKbIuXMdsF — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 1, 2024 @FearedBuck

Sergeant Harrell, of course, was the first officer to arrive and help Pearsall after he was shot in the chest during an alleged botched robbery attempt near Union Square on August 31. Dr. Kornblith, meanwhile, is the surgeon who worked on Pearsall when he got to the hospital.

Thankfully, the bullet missed vital organs and he was released from the hospital -- and now he's on his way to a full recovery.

It was reported during the "Monday Night Football" broadcast that Pearsall should be back on the field soon -- as his wounds are healing well.