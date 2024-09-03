Ricky Pearsall 'Doing Really Well' After Shooting, John Lynch Says

'Doing Really Well' After Shooting

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch says Ricky Pearsall's current health status is nothing short of a miracle ... revealing the wide receiver is "doing really well" just days after he was shot during an attempted robbery.

The Hall of Fame safety shared the incredible news with the media on Tuesday ... saying the 23-year-old rookie has already rejoined his teammates at the facility -- and the whole organization is "incredibly blessed."

Lynch confirmed Pearsall -- who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest around 4 PM in San Francisco on Saturday -- does not have nerve or organ damage as a result of the altercation.

The former Florida standout will spend at least the first four weeks of the season sidelined ... as he was placed on the non-football injury list.

Video of 49ers draft pick Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after police say he was shot near Union Square. Video from witness. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/luhulILUQ7 — Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) September 1, 2024 @ZakSNews

Lynch also took time to thank the responding officer who sprang into action ... praising Sgt. Joelle Harrell and saying he knows how much Pearsall appreciates all she did.

Pearsall was taken to a nearby hospital following the incident ... and was released a day later.