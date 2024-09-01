49ers WR Ricky Pearsall's Mom Gives Health Update After Shooting

Ricky Pearsall's lucky to be alive and has God to thank for shielding him from the bullets fired during Saturday's attempted robbery ... this according to his mom.

Erin Pearsall shared an update on her son's condition less than 24 hours after cops say a 17-year-old suspect shot him in the chest while trying to steal his Rolex watch in broad daylight.

In her Facebook post, EP confirms her son was shot in the chest -- the bullet exited out his back -- but, miraculously, the bullet missed all of his vital organs.

Ricky's mom's giving God 100% of the credit for her son's survival ... saying without some level of divine intervention, her son never would've survived the ordeal.

As we told you ... police arrived at the scene of the alleged incident at around 3:30 PM yesterday -- saying they found two male subjects suffering from injury.

Cops say, upon further investigation, they discovered the two men were Pearsall and his alleged attacker who was suffering an injury sustained from his own gun during an altercation with Ricky. Cops arrested the suspect.

Video of Ricky at the scene appears to show him walking toward the ambulance ... pretty incredible for someone who just survived a bullet to the chest.

The 49ers drafted Pearsall with the 31st overall pick in this year's NFL Draft back in April after a stellar senior season with the Florida Gators. He's been sidelined with a shoulder injury in recent weeks.