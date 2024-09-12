Johnny Wactor Murder, One Suspect Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery, Grand Theft

One of 4 suspects charged in the Johnny Wactor murder case has pled guilty to attempted robbery and grand theft charges.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, is free on bond while he awaits sentencing in November ... and faces up to 5 years in prison.

The "General Hospital" actor was shot and killed back in May after leaving his job as a bartender in downtown L.A. Prosecutors say he was shot by one of the suspects, Robert Barceleau, in the chest after confronting a group of men allegedly trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

Two of the 4 men -- 18-year-olds Barceleau and Sergio Estrada -- arrested in Johnny's slaying have been slapped with murder charges.

The fourth suspect, 22-year-old Frank Olano, faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder, receiving stolen property, and 3 counts of being a felon with a firearm.