Viral Sailor 'Lieutenant Dan' Allegedly Tried to Light Woman on Fire

The viral sailor who braved Hurricane Milton on his tiny boat in Tampa, Florida reportedly has a checkered past ... with police alleging he once tried to light a woman on fire.

The alleged incident involving Joseph Malinowski -- better known as "Lieutenant Dan" on TikTok -- took place in February 2023, according to the New York Post, which cites Palm Beach County Sheriff's records.

The Post says cops claim Malinowski was arguing with a woman named Sarah Perry while she was smoking a cigarette about 20 feet away from him near West Palm Beach. She was with her brother and a friend.

During the argument, cops say, Malinowski began to pour gasoline on the bench between himself and this woman who was approaching him holding a cigarette.

Malinowski "walks with the crutches, picked up the red gasoline container and splashed Perry with Gasoline," cops claim in the report.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Herzog adds Perry feared for her life because the alleged gasoline could ignite due to her lit cigarette.

The New York Post includes photos from the alleged incident ... featuring the red gas can cops say Malinowski was using and the dark burn mark on the concrete bench.

Deputy Sheriff Herzog says he arrived to find Lt. Dan wet and smelling of gasoline ... claiming he ultimately determined he "did intentionally throw gasoline" on Perry.

Cops arrested Malinowski and reportedly charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.