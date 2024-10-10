Floridians Find Alligator Chilling in Their Home During Hurricane

Play video content

With hurricanes tearing through Florida lately, one couple knew they'd be returning to a waterlogged home, they certainly didn’t expect to find a surprise house guest waiting for them.

In this wild clip making waves online, a man cracks open the door to find water pouring out -- and, oh yeah, an alligator casually lounging by the entrance. Safe to say, the homeowners were left totally floored by their unexpected, scaly guest!

Now, you can see the gator -- or crocodile, as the video claims -- made himself right at home, looking the other way, completely oblivious that he had company -- so, luckily, there didn't seem to be any immediate danger to the Floridians.

After a solid “holy s***” scream, the residents seemed to take it all in stride, humor intact. They even captioned the wild moment, "Came home to a flood … and a new pet crocodile!"

Now, there are more alligators than crocodiles in Florida, but crocs have been increasing in population -- so until we get a closer look, we're not certain which specific reptile this guy is.