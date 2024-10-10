Floridians Find Alligator Chilling in Their Home During Hurricane
Hurricane Aftermath Floridians Return To Find Gator In House!!!
With hurricanes tearing through Florida lately, one couple knew they'd be returning to a waterlogged home, they certainly didn’t expect to find a surprise house guest waiting for them.
In this wild clip making waves online, a man cracks open the door to find water pouring out -- and, oh yeah, an alligator casually lounging by the entrance. Safe to say, the homeowners were left totally floored by their unexpected, scaly guest!
Now, you can see the gator -- or crocodile, as the video claims -- made himself right at home, looking the other way, completely oblivious that he had company -- so, luckily, there didn't seem to be any immediate danger to the Floridians.
After a solid “holy s***” scream, the residents seemed to take it all in stride, humor intact. They even captioned the wild moment, "Came home to a flood … and a new pet crocodile!"
Now, there are more alligators than crocodiles in Florida, but crocs have been increasing in population -- so until we get a closer look, we're not certain which specific reptile this guy is.
It's unclear what became of the toothy visitor, but TBH, with all the alligators roaming around Florida, it's probably a safe bet that other folks are returning to similar scaly surprises amid Hurricanes Helene and Milton lashing the state.