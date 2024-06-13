Florida Gator Who Ate Homeless Woman Dissected, New Body Cam Video Shows Scene

Play video content

The Florida alligator that ate a homeless woman last year got killed and cut open by officials once they discovered the grisly act -- and now ... we're seeing all the aftermath on tape.

TMZ has obtained new photos/video from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that shows exactly what they did when they learned the beast had killed and eaten Sabrina Peckham -- who was living in an encampment near a canal in Largo.

The body cam video shows the moments after the gator had been shot and killed -- with Wildlife officials fishing the animal out of the water and throwing it on a truck bed ... and later cutting it open to get the poor woman's body parts out from inside its guts.

While we haven't included any images of Peckham's remains ... there is a photo that shows the gator dissected -- and we'll warn you ... it's incredibly graphic, so proceed with caution.

TMZ has seen the full report, and other photos show her arm and other limbs fished out from inside the gator. It appears the reptile ended up eating her entire torso when it killed her.

Play video content TMZ Studios

It's unclear exactly how Peckham ended up in the gator's jaws ... but locals flagged this to the authorities in September when they saw what appeared to be a human body in its mouth. Here, you can actually see Peckham's campsite... and it looks completely trashed.

Peckham's daughter has since come forward and said her mother did not provoke the gator -- and that she was likely attacked in darkness as she was on her way back to her camp.