14-Foot Alligator Killed in Florida After Eating Human Torso

9/23/2023 12:16 AM PT

A real-life monster tale unfolded in Florida Friday ... after a 14-foot alligator was found with a dead body in its mouth.

The super scary incident occurred yesterday afternoon in the city of Largo, where the hungry reptile was slithering around the neighborhood -- freaking out residents.

One local was on his way to a job interview when he spotted the creature biting down on what appeared to be a portion of a mannequin.

But then Jamarcus Bullard got a better look, believing it could be a human torso in the jaws of the alligator.

Bullard told Fox13 News he reported the grisly find to the fire department, which quickly responded and confirmed it was a human part.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said additional remains from an unidentified adult were found nearby. No one else was injured.

The alligator was humanely killed.

