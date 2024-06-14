'Gator Boys' Star Explains What Might've Led to Fatal Florida Attack on Homeless Woman

The alligator that ate a homeless woman likely ambushed her -- that's what a gator expert is saying anyway ... and she would know, 'cause she dealt with these things on TV.

Ashley Lawrence -- who appeared on Animal Planet's "Gator Boys" -- tells TMZ ... she has an idea of what might've led to the grisly killing of Sabrina Peckham ... who was eaten by an alligator in Florida last year, the aftermath of which we're just now seeing in 2024.

Lawrence says that because the victim's camp seemed to be near water -- adjacent to a canal -- that may have increased her chances of running into a gator in the first place ... as she says they lurk near these areas, and they're always looking for an opportunity to pounce on prey.

AL also says gators like to hunt at night -- and if Peckham was moving around in the darkness ... that may have been the deadly X factor in this case. Lawrence lists what it is exactly that these animals are picking up on too... including certain sounds or smells.

The gator guru notes that cases of these reptiles killing humans are rare ... but if you're in the Sunshine State -- she warns folks would best be served if they're aware of certain warning signs, especially since gators are everywhere. She's got specific tips here too.