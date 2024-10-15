Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca is out on bail after getting busted for felony domestic violence for allegedly getting physical with her boyfriend.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Francesca was driving around Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Saturday night when they got into a verbal argument, which escalated when Francesca allegedly got physical.

Our sources say Francesca's BF called the cops and police advised him to drive to the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department to meet with officers.

We're told Francesca and her BF showed up, and after cops spoke to both parties and saw visible injuries on the boyfriend, Francesca was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence.

Our sources say Francesca's BF refused medical aid ... and online records show Francesca posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody.

Francesca was featured in a reality show with her family back in 2012, and she's also starred in movies like "M.F.A." and "Clawfoot" ... and her mother is "Titanic" star Frances Fisher, who plays Rose's mom.