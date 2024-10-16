Mike Perry Calls Cops Gay Slurs During DUI Arrest, Body Cam Shows

Play video content

MMA star "Platinum" Mike Perry was pissed off during his DUI arrest ... calling officers homophobic slurs as he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a cop car.

TMZ Sports has obtained body cam footage of the 33-year-old's traffic stop at around 1 AM Saturday morning in Florida ... in which he was initially pulled over for speeding.

During the stop, cops told Perry he reeked of alcohol, but he insisted he hadn't been drinking before getting behind the wheel. In the police report, they also claim he was having trouble maintaining his balance when he stepped outta the car and had red eyes.

When asked to step out of the car, the footage shows Perry refused to do field sobriety tests ... and he was promptly arrested.

As Perry was cuffed, he yelled to his wife, Latory, and told them he was being arrested. She asked if they knew who he was, and he replied, "They know exactly who I am. They're f***ing mad. F*** these f****ts, couple of f****ts."

When cops spoke with Latory, she once again tried to play the "he's a professional fighter" card ... but they explained to her Perry wasn't going to get any special treatment.

Latory -- who showed no signs of being intoxicated -- was allowed to drive Perry's Mercedes home.

Perry was ultimately charged with driving under the influence and refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance -- both misdemeanors.