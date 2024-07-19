Mike Perry Announces He's Launching Combat Sports Org. Before Jake Paul Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Perry will be across from Jake Paul in just over 24 hours (more on that in a minute), but before fight night Platinum made a huge announcement, telling us he's launching his very own combat sports promotion, Dirty Boxing Championship!

"We are friends for fighters and fans," 32-year-old Perry told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

"Me and my team have been working on this for quite some time," Mike added. "We've tried to hint at this, we've been making way and we're ready to make the announcement that this is coming very soon. We're very close to being sanctioned by commissions and we're ready to get some athletes and get a card together and put a fight on sometime this year."

What will DBC look like? The promotion describes itself like this ... "a new super-fast and close-action combat sport that packs world-class MMA, vintage boxing and grassroots Muay Thai into a pair of five-ounce gloves and an 18-foot certifiably 'DIRTY' competition ring."

"We're aiming at a targeted type of athlete from each of those sections. Guys who want to stand and bang and put on an exciting, entertaining show for the fans."

Perry said there will also be a ground and pound aspect ... where if someone gets knocked down, the opponent can stay on their feet and continue to unload a beating.

An exciting new venture for Platinum. So, who does Mike plan to target as potential fighters for his new organization?

Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul are just two of the possibilities.

Speaking of the Problem Child, we couldn't let Perry go without asking him about his highly anticipated scrap with Jake going down Saturday night on DAZN PPV.

It's a fight Perry has long wanted (he called it his dream matchup a few months back) ... and he has violent intentions.