Mike Perry Shuts Down Jake Paul's Face Tattoo Bet Offer

Jake Paul's latest fight bet offer was immediately rejected ... with "Platinum" Mike Perry refusing to agree to get a "W" face tattoo if he loses on Saturday night.

El Gallo -- who's known to put wild, sometimes permanent, wagers on the line with his boxing opponents -- laid out the terms of his proposition at Thursday's press conference ... saying if he ends up getting his second career L, he'll rematch Perry in Bare Knuckle FC. But if Jake wins, Perry would have to sport his men's care brand logo on his mug for the rest of his life.

The crowd let out a collective cheer ... and Perry responded by trashing the fans in attendance before slamming the door on the bet.

"Y'all been booing me and clapping for him, f*** y'all," Perry said. "I ain't getting no more tattoos. I haven't gotten tatted in like, 10 years. I put that one up with God, so f*** your little tattoo bet."

Perry went on to say he doesn't want to entertain any wagers with Paul ... and all he cares about is getting the win and making some money.

"I'm here to take your ass, Jake."

Of course, some of Jake's opponents have taken the bait in the past ... including Tyron Woodley, who famously got "I love Jake Paul" tatted on his middle finger -- before it allegedly wore off over time.

There was a ton of trash talk throughout the presser ... and at one point, the two even discussed doing an MMA fight.